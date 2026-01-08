European Film Festival returns with 30th edition in Bucharest, other cities in Romania

The European Film Festival (FFE), organized annually in Bucharest and several other cities across the country, will hold its 30th edition this year.

For this, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), the event organizer, has launched a call for partnerships with institutions and cultural operators in the country.

The local events of the FFE are scheduled to take place in May 2026. In every city, the festival will run an opening evening, followed by two days of film screenings, with three to four productions scheduled daily. One screening will be dedicated to families and children. Interested partners can also organize related events.

The 2025 edition of FFE took place in Bucharest, București, Brașov, Timișoara, Sfântu Gheorghe, Botoșani, Deva, Iași, Chitila, Târgu Jiu, and Târgu Mureș.

It ran a program of more than 40 feature films, 28 of which were national premieres, and two selections of shorts.

ICR organizes the event within the framework of EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture) Romania, in partnership with the Representation of the European Commission in Romania and with support from European embassies and cultural institutes.

(Illustration: ICR)

