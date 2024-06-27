With a total of 4 goals scored, Romania topped their EURO group for the first time and is readying for a formidable challenge as they are set to face the Netherlands, a strong and experienced opponent, in the knockout stage of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament. Moreover, Romania has progressed to the EURO knockout rounds for the first time since EURO 2000, making it their second successful group campaign from a total of six EURO tournament appearances.

The Romanian team scored a total of 4 goals during the group stage at EURO 2024, and two of them belonged to Razvan Marin. In other stats, the Romanian team had an average ball possession of 41%, and the Romanian players have covered a total distance of 333.86 km.

However, key statistics registered by UEFA show that Romania will be the underdog in the match against the Netherlands, scheduled for July 2 in Munich. The two teams faced off fourteen times before, and the Netherlands won ten of the matches. The last time Romania defeated the Netherlands was in 2007.

FIFA rankings place the Netherlands in the 7th spot, while Romania is in the 46th place.

Nevertheless, Netherlands and Romania seem to be better matched when it comes to defense, but the former has a clear advantage when it comes to attacking. Both teams scored a total of 4 goals in the group stage, although Romania received one penalty shot.

Romania’s Razvan Marin and the Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo are tied, along with other players, in second place when it comes to goals scored in the current tournament, namely two.

Overall, the 2023-2024 goal-getter ranking places Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku in first place, with 14 goals, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in second with 10 goals, and France’s Kylian Mbappe in third with 9 goals. Among the teams, Portugal (36 goals), France (29 goals), and Spain (25 goals) lead the rankings, followed by England, Iceland, Switzerland, and Belgium, all with 22 goals. Romania is 16th, with 16 goals scored in 10 matches.

In the group stage at EURO 2024, Romania had an average ball possession of 41%, while Netherlands registered 53%. The Dutch team is also more offensive, with 134 attacks to Romania’s 103. Netherlands also outscores Romania in passing accuracy (88% to 77%), passes completed (1241 to 720), passes attempted (1406 to 932), and balls recovered (94 to 93).

Romanian players have covered a total distance of 333.86 km in the EURO tournament games so far, while the Dutch ones have only 324.36 km on record. They also received 7 yellow cards, while their opponents got only 2.

Last but not least, it is important to note that Romania’s team has a combined valuation of EUR 92 million, while the Netherlands’ team is valued at EUR 815 million, over that of Italy (EUR 705 million) or Belgium (EUR 584 million).

Romania has yet to win the UEFA European Championship. In their most successful campaign to date, they reached the quarterfinals of EURO 2000.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Stefan Constantin)