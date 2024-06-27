After a third game played at high intensity in a highly-balance Group E besides Ukraine, Belgium, and Slovakia, Romania made it to the round of 16, where it will meet The Netherlands.

More than winning Group E, the team managed by Edward Iordanescu, dubbed "the soul team" during its successful period at EURO 2024, won the confidence and strong backing from the Romanian supporters found in large numbers on the streets of Munich, Koln, and Frankfurt.

Slovakia's scoring in minute 24 in Frankfurt left the morale of the Romanian team untouched – something not seen for years. Romania's goal 13 minutes later was obtained following a penalty kick after a controversial fault to Ianis Hagi – who was hit twice, the second time within the penalty area. Thus, the June 26 match between Romania and Slovakia ended in draw.

Edward Iordănescu, Romania coach, said after the match: "It's incredible, I hope this continues. I want to congratulate my players, we found spirit. We came back today [from 1-0 down], we never give up. We always play with heart, intelligence, balance, and we gave everything to win the game."

In the previous two matches of Group E, Romania triumphed over Ukraine with a decisive 3-0 but lost 0-2 to Belgium.

The EURO 2024 round of 16 will kick off with Switzerland vs Italy and Germany vs Denmark on June 29. Romania will face the Netherlands in Munich on July 2.

Romania have yet to win the UEFA European Championship. In their most successful campaign to date, they reached the quarter-finals of EURO 2000.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Stefan Constantin)