Romania salutes EU’s request for withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria

Romania has welcomed the European Union’s intention to formally demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Moldova’s breakaway Transnistrian region, describing the move as a long-standing position that has now become official at the EU level.

Speaking at a meeting of the EU Council in Brussels, Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu said Bucharest has consistently supported the removal of Russian forces from the unrecognized separatist region and was encouraged to see this reflected in the bloc’s stance, according to Agerpres.

“We've held this position for many years and are pleased that it has also become the European position. We've spoken with president Maia Sandu and the Moldovan government, and we find it encouraging that the people of Transnistria will now have hope for a European future. We see the region's potential for European integration, but Russia must withdraw its troops,” Țoiu stated.

Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu also welcomed the EU’s initiative, saying it demonstrates that “Moldova is not excluded from the negotiation process when it comes to regional and European security.”

The announcement follows remarks by European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, who said the EU intends to call on Russia to withdraw its troops not only from Transnistria, but also from Georgia, Armenia, and Belarus, as part of a broader settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Kallas circulated to member states a document titled Europe's Fundamental Interests in Ensuring a Comprehensive, Just, and Lasting Peace and Security on the Continent, outlining the bloc’s core demands in any future peace arrangement. The document calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Georgia, Armenia, and Belarus, the payment of compensation for war-related damage, the demilitarisation of occupied Ukrainian territories, an end to hybrid attacks against Europe, and the renunciation of legal recognition of annexed territories.

For Romania and Moldova, the inclusion of Transnistria in the EU’s official position marks a significant diplomatic signal, reinforcing the European dimension of Chisinau’s security concerns amid the ongoing regional tensions triggered by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)