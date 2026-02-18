EU registers ‘Batog de sturion’ as Romania’s 16th protected traditional product

The European Commission has officially registered Batog de sturion as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), becoming the 16th Romanian product recognised at the EU level, the Ministry of Agriculture announced. The new product is made from back fillet of sturgeons from aquaculture, which, the EC said, “possess desirable characteristics, as their diet resembles that of wild sturgeons.”

Batog de sturion is produced through salting with a controlled salt and sugar mixture, drying, and smoking with hardwood, which gives it its distinctive texture, colour, and flavour.

The raw material must come from fish weighing at least 7 kilograms with a minimum fat content of 7%, the ministry said.

Romania already has 15 foods protected in the European register, and another 13 products are currently under verification by the European Commission for geographical indication or traditional speciality status.

The other 15 Romanian products already registered at EU level are Magiun de prune de Topoloveni (Topoloveni plum jam - PGI), Salam de Sibiu (Sibiu salami - PGI), Novac afumat din Țara Bârsei (smoked bighead carp from Țara Bârsei - PGI), Scrumbie afumată de Dunăre (Danube smoked shad - PGI), Telemea de Sibiu (Sibiu telemea cheese - PGI), Cârnați de Pleșcoi (Pleșcoi sausages - PGI), Cașcaval de Săveni (Săveni kashkaval cheese - PGI), Salată cu icre de știucă de Tulcea (Tulcea pike roe salad - PGI), Telemea de Ibănești (Ibănești telemea cheese - PDO), Salată tradițională cu icre de crap (traditional carp roe salad - TSG), Plăcintă dobrogeană (Dobrogea pie - PGI), Pită de Pecica (Pecica bread - PGI), Salinate de Turda (Turda cured meats - PGI), Sardeluță marinată fabricată potrivit tradiției din România (marinated anchovies made according to Romanian tradition - TSG), and Cârnați din topor din Vâlcea (Vâlcea hatchet-chopped sausages - PGI).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com