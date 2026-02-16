The Patria-Tradeville BET ETF Fund, the largest ETF in Romania, reached RON 1 billion (EUR 196 million) in total assets, while the Patria–Tradeville Energy ETF Fund became the best open-ended investment fund in the country in 2025.

The Patria-Tradeville BET ETF Fund reached RON 1.02 billion on February 12, 2026, increasing by 120.9% in the last 12 months, more than 12 times in the last three years, and over 60 times since SAI Patria Asset Management took over the fund’s management in March 2021.

Overall, the BET Patria-Tradeville ETF had a net gain for investors of 52.9% for 2025. It was the best-performing open-end investment fund in Romania in the last three years, ending December 31, 2025, with a net gain for investors of 133.2% during this period (net gain after fund costs), according to the most recent monthly report published by the Association of Fund Administrators in Romania (or AAF).

The best-performing open-end investment fund in Romania in 2025 was the other ETF managed by Patria Asset Management, the Patria–Tradeville Energy ETF, with a net gain for investors of 55.1%, according to AAF. This fund recorded a total net asset value of RON 68.5 million on February 12, 2026, an increase of 180.5% in the 12 months ending on that date.

The two ETFs of Patria Asset Management replicate the main stock exchange index, BET, for the BET Patria-Tradeville ETF, and the index dedicated to the energy and utilities sector, BET-NG, for the Patria–Tradeville Energy ETF.

ETF-type funds have experienced significant growth globally in recent years, with assets estimated at USD 20 trillion at the end of last year, according to ETFGI.

“An increasing number of people are discovering the opportunity to participate in the growth and profits of the most important Romanian companies through diversified long-term stock market investments. We are pleased that they chose the market leader in terms of size, performance, and number of investors when investing in an ETF. I thank the more than 45,000 investors in Patria ETFs for their trust,” said Razvan Pasol, CEO of SAI Patria Asset Management.

The number of investors in the BET Patria-Tradeville ETF fund was 37,819 on January 31, 2026, according to the most recent data published by the fund, an increase of 29.2% in the last 12 months. The number of investors in the Patria-Tradeville Energy ETF was 7,498 on January 31, 2026, an increase of 67.4% in the last 12 months.

The BET Patria-Tradeville ETF and Patria–Tradeville Energy ETF are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and trade under the tickers TVBETETF and PTENGETF.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vfand|Dreamstime.com)