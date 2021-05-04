E.ON to deliver 145 small-sized turnkey PV projects for EUR 13 mln in Romania

Electricity and gas supplier E.ON Energie Romania has recently concluded contracts with 145 local customers for delivering turnkey photovoltaic power plants.

The customers will operate the facilities as prosumers - meaning that they will deliver part of the electricity to the public power grid.

On-grid solar power plants, with a power between 33 and 100 KW, will provide E.ON's clients with renewable energy for their own consumption.

As certified prosumers, they will also sell the energy produced in surplus, which their suppliers will take over at a price regulated by the relevant authority.

The total value of the contracts amounts to about EUR 13 million. E.ON Energie will install about 38,000 photovoltaic panels in these projects, with a total nominal (peak) power of about 14.4 MW.

These projects will generate a total production of photovoltaic energy of over 18,000 MWh per year, and consequently, reduce the CO2 emissions by over 5,600 tons per year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

