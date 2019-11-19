Music of Romanian composer George Enescu gets jazz version at concerts in Europe

Alex Simu Quintet will present George Enescu’s Suite for orchestra No. 1 in C major, Op. 9 in a European tour set to start on November 20 and ending on December 6.

The tour covers six concerts, taking place in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and UK.

Enescu’s music will be presented using techniques of chamber jazz, micro-tonal music, improvisation and modern jazz orchestration.

The concerts, taking place under the headline Echoes of Enescu, are part of the Europalia festival, where Romania is a guest country.

"Echoes of Enescu is an open invitation to reconnect the audience to music masterpieces that are experienced less frequently or even forgotten," according to a press release from the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

Alex Simu Quintet is made up of Alex Simu - clarinet and orchestration; Franz Von Chossy - piano; George Dumitriu - viola, guitar; Mattia Magatelli - contrabasa; Kristijan Krajncan - cello, percussion.

(Photo: icr.ro)

