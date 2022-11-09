Energy generation project pipeline reaches 37,000MW in Romania

The pipeline of energy generation projects already approved (but not completed) and waiting for approval by Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica sum up to a combined capacity of 37,000MWh, head of national grid dispatch (under the supervision of Transelectrica) Virgiliu Ivan announced in a conference organized by the Romanian National Committee of the World Energy Council.

Most of the projects are in the green energy area, Economica.net reported. If all projects are completed (an unlikely scenario, though), Romania’s installed generation capacity would double.

The official admitted that not all projects will be completed, but said that Transelectrica is preparing to integrate what will be completed into the network as much as possible.

Market regulator ANRE approved the Electric Transport Network Development Plan for the next 10 years, including investments worth RON 7.1 bln (EUR 1.4 bln), Virgiliu Ivan said.

A large part of the investments planned is located in the south-eastern area of ​​Romania so that the electricity can be taken from the renewable energy plants and transported to the rest of the country, he explained.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)