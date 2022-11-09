Business

Energy generation project pipeline reaches 37,000MW in Romania

09 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The pipeline of energy generation projects already approved (but not completed) and waiting for approval by Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica sum up to a combined capacity of 37,000MWh, head of national grid dispatch (under the supervision of Transelectrica) Virgiliu Ivan announced in a conference organized by the Romanian National Committee of the World Energy Council.

Most of the projects are in the green energy area, Economica.net reported. If all projects are completed (an unlikely scenario, though), Romania’s installed generation capacity would double.

The official admitted that not all projects will be completed, but said that Transelectrica is preparing to integrate what will be completed into the network as much as possible.

Market regulator ANRE approved the Electric Transport Network Development Plan for the next 10 years, including investments worth RON 7.1 bln (EUR 1.4 bln), Virgiliu Ivan said.

A large part of the investments planned is located in the south-eastern area of ​​Romania so that the electricity can be taken from the renewable energy plants and transported to the rest of the country, he explained.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Energy generation project pipeline reaches 37,000MW in Romania

09 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The pipeline of energy generation projects already approved (but not completed) and waiting for approval by Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica sum up to a combined capacity of 37,000MWh, head of national grid dispatch (under the supervision of Transelectrica) Virgiliu Ivan announced in a conference organized by the Romanian National Committee of the World Energy Council.

Most of the projects are in the green energy area, Economica.net reported. If all projects are completed (an unlikely scenario, though), Romania’s installed generation capacity would double.

The official admitted that not all projects will be completed, but said that Transelectrica is preparing to integrate what will be completed into the network as much as possible.

Market regulator ANRE approved the Electric Transport Network Development Plan for the next 10 years, including investments worth RON 7.1 bln (EUR 1.4 bln), Virgiliu Ivan said.

A large part of the investments planned is located in the south-eastern area of ​​Romania so that the electricity can be taken from the renewable energy plants and transported to the rest of the country, he explained.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania