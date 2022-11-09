Business

DTEK group of Ukraine develops green energy projects in Romania with local partner

09 November 2022
Finas Group, a Romanian Cluj-based company active in the green energy market, has formed a joint venture with DTEK Renewables International - the largest private energy investor in Ukraine, controlled by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov - to develop green energy projects.

The two partners already envisaged two projects worth a total of EUR 150 mln, Profit.ro reported.

The collaboration between the two companies began in December 2021 through the joint development of a 60 MW wind farm in the town of Ruginoasa, Iași county. The EUR 90 mln investment, scheduled for completion in 2024, is in its early stage of design and equipment procurement.

In June 2022, Finas Group and DTEK Renewables International started a new project worth EUR 60 mln: a 65 MW PV park in the town of Glodeni, Mureș county, which covers 90 hectares and will be completed next year.

At the time of the association of the two companies, both the wind farm and the solar farm had a technical connection authorization (ATR).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

