Record energy consumption amid cold weather in Romania, minister assures of sufficient fuel reserves

Amid an average temperature some 4 degrees below the period's averages, Romania recorded on January 19 the highest instant electricity consumption in the past five years, namely 9.235 MW – which promoted "operational stress" on the power grid according to energy minister Bogdan Ivan. With the wind farms generating some 1 MW and the coal-fired power plants operating at full capacity, the country has a stable mix of generation, he assured.

According to the Ministry of Energy, this frosty period will last until January 21, and the national energy system is prepared to handle the situation, both in relation to the production of electricity and natural gas, transportation, distribution, and supply.

The minister of energy said that in terms of gas consumption, "we have an increase, on average, compared to the same period last year, of 14.5% higher," Profit.ro reported.

Minister Ivan assured that Romania is "10% above the European Union average" in terms of the degree of filling of gas storage facilities.

"We have gas, we have energy, we are operating at full capacity to ensure that we overcome this frosty period. In terms of gas, I can say that we have approximately 170 million cubic meters, larger deposits than the same period last year, so we are prepared for any situation during this period," the minister also declared.

In the context of the expected liberalisation of the natural gas market this April, minister Ivan said that there are already companies that offer natural gas at prices below the current capped price – implying no inflationary impact later in the year.

Ivan convened the National Energy Command in the afternoon of January 19 at the headquarters of the National Energy Dispatcher, amid low temperatures.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on the same day, new Code Yellow warnings of frost and extremely low temperatures, valid throughout the country until Wednesday morning, respectively, an information of extremely cold weather, frost, increased winds, mixed precipitation, and sleet, until the morning of January 22.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)