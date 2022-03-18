Employers still seek cheap workforce in Romania

Out of the 31,427 vacancies listed by the employment agency in Romania (ANOFM), only 2,222 are for people with higher education.

Romania had a vacancy rate of only 0.9% in the last quarter of 2021, compared to the European Union’s average of 2.6%. Only in Greece, Spain and Bulgaria, the vacancy rate was lower than in Romania - namely 0.7%.

By sectors of activity, in Romania, the vacancy rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.8% in industry and construction and 0.9% in services. At the EU level, the vacancy rate was 2.5% in industry and construction and 2.9% in services.

According to ANOFM, most jobs in Romania are offered for unskilled workers in assembly lines (2,106); security guards (1,400); goods handlers (1,274); unskilled workers in demolition, masonry lining, mosaic tiles (1,243); commercial workers (1,191); unskilled workers in the garment industry (1,085); confectioner-assembler of textile articles (908); subassembly fitting (716); unskilled worker breaking and cutting construction materials (574); car harness maker (573), local Adevarul reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)