Electronic music duo Empire of the Sun to perform in Bucharest in June

Australian electronic music duo Empire of the Sun will return to Bucharest on June 14, 2026, as part of their Ask That God Tour. The concert is scheduled to take place at Arenele Romane.

The Bucharest show is included in the band’s 2026 European and UK tour, which kicks off in May and features more than 20 dates. The tour follows the duo’s 2025 European comeback, their first in the region after a six-year hiatus, and adds new destinations such as Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Austria, and Denmark.

Tickets for the concert in Romania are already on sale online. A limited number of Empyreans Super VIP Meet & Greet packages are also available, offering early venue access, a photo opportunity with frontman Luke Steele, signed tour merchandise, and other exclusive perks.

(Photo source: Facebook/EMAGIC)