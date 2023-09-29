Business

eMAG's hosted retailers sales up 14% y/y in Jan-Aug amid adverse context

29 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

eMAG, the largest marketplace in Romania, active in Bulgaria and Hungary as well, reported that the turnover of the hosted retailers rose by 14% y/y in January-August.

In the context of high inflation and particularly given the massive expansion (larger number of retailers, better access to foreign markets), the figure looks however modest, but this highlights the efforts put by both retailers and eMAG in expanding their business despite the adverse environment.

The cross-border program brought more than 30% additional sales to Romanian sellers selling in Hungary and Bulgaria.

"In a context marked by uncertainties, the eMAG Marketplace ecosystem is not only an easy-to-access turnkey solution to sell online but also one that gives sellers the opportunity to become regional players that cater to a population of over 35 million residents in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary," said Stejara Pircan, Senior VP eMAG, quoted by Profit.ro

Average wages increased by over 15% y/y in H1 in Romania, and the average inflation was nearly 13% y/y.

For comparison, the FMCG sales rose by 17.3% y/y in Q2 and 18.4% y/y in Q1, according to AC Nielsen, which provides volume data as well: 4.6% y/y in Q1 and -2.0% y/y in Q2.

The statistics office INS reports annual growth rates of over 4% y/y for each category of goods (food, non-food) in H1. 

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

eMAG's hosted retailers sales up 14% y/y in Jan-Aug amid adverse context

29 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

eMAG, the largest marketplace in Romania, active in Bulgaria and Hungary as well, reported that the turnover of the hosted retailers rose by 14% y/y in January-August.

In the context of high inflation and particularly given the massive expansion (larger number of retailers, better access to foreign markets), the figure looks however modest, but this highlights the efforts put by both retailers and eMAG in expanding their business despite the adverse environment.

The cross-border program brought more than 30% additional sales to Romanian sellers selling in Hungary and Bulgaria.

"In a context marked by uncertainties, the eMAG Marketplace ecosystem is not only an easy-to-access turnkey solution to sell online but also one that gives sellers the opportunity to become regional players that cater to a population of over 35 million residents in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary," said Stejara Pircan, Senior VP eMAG, quoted by Profit.ro

Average wages increased by over 15% y/y in H1 in Romania, and the average inflation was nearly 13% y/y.

For comparison, the FMCG sales rose by 17.3% y/y in Q2 and 18.4% y/y in Q1, according to AC Nielsen, which provides volume data as well: 4.6% y/y in Q1 and -2.0% y/y in Q2.

The statistics office INS reports annual growth rates of over 4% y/y for each category of goods (food, non-food) in H1. 

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania