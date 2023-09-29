eMAG's hosted retailers sales up 14% y/y in Jan-Aug amid adverse context

eMAG, the largest marketplace in Romania, active in Bulgaria and Hungary as well, reported that the turnover of the hosted retailers rose by 14% y/y in January-August.

In the context of high inflation and particularly given the massive expansion (larger number of retailers, better access to foreign markets), the figure looks however modest, but this highlights the efforts put by both retailers and eMAG in expanding their business despite the adverse environment.

The cross-border program brought more than 30% additional sales to Romanian sellers selling in Hungary and Bulgaria.

"In a context marked by uncertainties, the eMAG Marketplace ecosystem is not only an easy-to-access turnkey solution to sell online but also one that gives sellers the opportunity to become regional players that cater to a population of over 35 million residents in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary," said Stejara Pircan, Senior VP eMAG, quoted by Profit.ro.

Average wages increased by over 15% y/y in H1 in Romania, and the average inflation was nearly 13% y/y.

For comparison, the FMCG sales rose by 17.3% y/y in Q2 and 18.4% y/y in Q1, according to AC Nielsen, which provides volume data as well: 4.6% y/y in Q1 and -2.0% y/y in Q2.

The statistics office INS reports annual growth rates of over 4% y/y for each category of goods (food, non-food) in H1.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com