eMAG’s refurbished phones and tablets dealer Flip expands in Greece

Flip.ro, a Romanian start-up that sells refurbished phones and tablets, is expanding its operations to the Greek market, the fourth country after Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

Refurbished phones and tablets purchased on Flip.gr by consumers in Greece will be delivered to them from the headquarters in Bucharest, where the phones sold by the Greek customers will be checked and refurbished as well.

As in the other countries where Flip is present, in Greece the services offered are available to both individuals and companies.

“The launch in Greece is part of our ambitious plan to change the way people in Central and Eastern Europe buy and sell electronics. The decision to expand came from the desire to meet the growing demand of Greek consumers for easy and safe access to refurbished electronics,” says Alin Luca, co-founder of Flip.ro.

Flip.ro is a marketplace set up at the end of 2019, by three entrepreneurs: Alin Luca, Alex Burghelia and George Moroianu. From 2021, the company is part of the eMAG group.

