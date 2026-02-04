Legal

Romania's eMAG reportedly fined in Hungary for unfair commercial practices

04 February 2026

eMAG, the largest local online retailer in Romania, also active in Hungary and Bulgaria, has been fined HUF 235 million (approximately EUR 618,000) by the Hungarian Competition Authority for allegedly engaging in unfair commercial practices in several respects and failing to adequately inform Hungarian consumers, Hungary Today reported, as quoted by Economica.net.

In February 2024, the Authority launched a competition supervision procedure against the Hungarian company operating the eMAG online store. 

In the procedure, the GVH found that the Romanian-based company had engaged in unfair commercial practices that violated the law in several respects.

The Competition Council found that the e-commerce company promoted numerous products in the fashion category on its website and in its application with false discounts as part of the "Crazy Days" promotion from July 25-28, 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)

Legal

eMAG, the largest local online retailer in Romania, also active in Hungary and Bulgaria, has been fined HUF 235 million (approximately EUR 618,000) by the Hungarian Competition Authority for allegedly engaging in unfair commercial practices in several respects and failing to adequately inform Hungarian consumers, Hungary Today reported, as quoted by Economica.net.

In February 2024, the Authority launched a competition supervision procedure against the Hungarian company operating the eMAG online store. 

In the procedure, the GVH found that the Romanian-based company had engaged in unfair commercial practices that violated the law in several respects.

The Competition Council found that the e-commerce company promoted numerous products in the fashion category on its website and in its application with false discounts as part of the "Crazy Days" promotion from July 25-28, 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

