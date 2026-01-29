ElectroPutere Mall Craiova becomes third-largest shopping center outside Bucharest after EUR 22 mln expansion

ElectroPutere Mall in Craiova has expanded its retail space to around 62,000 square meters following a EUR 22 million investment, becoming the third-largest shopping center outside Bucharest, French real estate group Catinvest announced. The recent expansion added 10,500 sqm of new retail space.

The project brings two international anchor tenants to Craiova and Dolj county for the first time, Primark and Half Price, which are set to open their first regional stores at ElectroPutere Mall.

In addition to the increase in retail space, the project also includes an expansion of parking capacity. ElectroPutere Parc will offer over 3,150 parking spaces.

Following the extension, ElectroPutere Parc now exceeds 110,000 sqm of total retail space, placing it among the top three power retail destinations in Romania. The retail park hosts a mix of major tenants, including Auchan, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon, Media Galaxy, H&M, C&A, Bebe Tei, and Farmacia Tei, alongside Inspire Cinema.

“This extension represents a strategic step in the evolution of ElectroPutere Parc and reflects our confidence in Craiova’s potential as a regional retail hub,” said Bertrand Catteau, CEO of Catinvest Group.

French real estate group Catinvest, which owns and operates ElectroPutere Parc in Craiova, has a diversified portfolio of projects across Romania and Central and Eastern Europe. In the local market, it owns the Orhideea and Esplanada Pantelimon retail galleries in Bucharest, Tom in Constanța, and ElectroPutere Mall. Plus, within ElectroPutere Parc, it also operates ElectroPutere Offices and Aparthotel Craiova.

At the regional level, the group’s portfolio includes projects such as Savoya Park in Budapest and Borska Pole in Plzeň, while in France, the group is active in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Overall, Catinvest owns and manages over 525,000 sqm of retail space across France and Eastern Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)