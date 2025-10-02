 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Electromontaj to launch IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange in October

02 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electromontaj, the Romanian construction company that won the contract to renovate the Vidraru dam, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Ziarul Financiar reported. The offering, expected to raise RON 77 million and give the company a market valuation of about RON 700 million (EUR 140 million), will be carried out by Grup EM, Electromontaj’s majority shareholder.

According to the IPO prospectus, the offer will be brokered by TradeVille and will run from October 3 until October 16, 2025. Electromontaj aims to list on the AeRO secondary market segment, with a free float of 10%.

“With a net turnover that has increased significantly in recent years, reaching over RON 1 billion in 2024, we demonstrate a solid growth trajectory in a strategic sector undergoing global expansion. This offer gives investors the chance to become part of a Romanian group that, for over 75 years, has been delivering energy projects on four continents, from traditional infrastructure to green energy,” said Ionuţ Tănăsoaica, Chief Executive Officer of Grup EM SA.

Funds raised through the IPO will be used to increase the company’s share capital by up to RON 36 million, support working capital for expanding the project portfolio, and finance acquisitions and developments in energy production, distribution, storage services, and energy systems.

The prospectus, approved by Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), notes that the offering does not have a firm subscription commitment, making investor demand decisive for the IPO’s success.

Electromontaj is part of EM SA Group, controlled indirectly by businessman Gheorghe Bîlteanu through Albertha Enterprises Limited (60%) and Stinteo Limited (40%). The group is primarily a holding company but maintains significant exposure in energy and specialised construction.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andranik Hakobyan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Electromontaj to launch IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange in October

02 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electromontaj, the Romanian construction company that won the contract to renovate the Vidraru dam, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Ziarul Financiar reported. The offering, expected to raise RON 77 million and give the company a market valuation of about RON 700 million (EUR 140 million), will be carried out by Grup EM, Electromontaj’s majority shareholder.

According to the IPO prospectus, the offer will be brokered by TradeVille and will run from October 3 until October 16, 2025. Electromontaj aims to list on the AeRO secondary market segment, with a free float of 10%.

“With a net turnover that has increased significantly in recent years, reaching over RON 1 billion in 2024, we demonstrate a solid growth trajectory in a strategic sector undergoing global expansion. This offer gives investors the chance to become part of a Romanian group that, for over 75 years, has been delivering energy projects on four continents, from traditional infrastructure to green energy,” said Ionuţ Tănăsoaica, Chief Executive Officer of Grup EM SA.

Funds raised through the IPO will be used to increase the company’s share capital by up to RON 36 million, support working capital for expanding the project portfolio, and finance acquisitions and developments in energy production, distribution, storage services, and energy systems.

The prospectus, approved by Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), notes that the offering does not have a firm subscription commitment, making investor demand decisive for the IPO’s success.

Electromontaj is part of EM SA Group, controlled indirectly by businessman Gheorghe Bîlteanu through Albertha Enterprises Limited (60%) and Stinteo Limited (40%). The group is primarily a holding company but maintains significant exposure in energy and specialised construction.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andranik Hakobyan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 October 2025
Transport
Romania drops seven spots in global ranking measuring EV charging infrastructure
02 October 2025
Energy
Energy costs in Romania drop for second consecutive month
02 October 2025
Justice
Romanian gendarmes to patrol Tenerife along with the Spanish Civil Guard
02 October 2025
Politics
Romanian parties spend more than half of subsidies on propaganda and media, watchdog says
02 October 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Electromontaj to launch IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange in October
02 October 2025
Environment
Update: Romanian Environment Ministry convenes emergency committee over severe weather warnings
01 October 2025
Events
International star ARASH to perform in Bucharest in March 2026
01 October 2025
Politics
US Embassy in Romania impacted by government shutdown in Washington