Cris-Tim, a well-known cold cuts producer in Romania currently operated by founders Radu and Cristina Timiș, announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The offering, aimed at retail investors in Romania and institutional ones outside the United States, will consist of a package of existing shares, as well as a share capital increase consisting of new shares, the company said.

Cris-Tim Family Holding, founded in 1992, is one of the largest meat processors and ready meals producers in Romania, and has a national distribution network, with its own fleet and sales force.

Cris-Tim also announced it intends to apply for admission of its shares to trading on the Regulated Market administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange after the successful completion of the offering.

Banca Comercială Română and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale are acting as Joint Lead Managers in connection with the offering.

"Cris-Tim is part of the daily lives of millions of people, both in Romania and abroad. We are market leaders in the cold cuts and ready meals segment and have ambitious growth plans for the coming years. Our experience over the last few decades has paved the way for where we are today, namely, the initiation of the public offering process for floating on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. We are confident in the company's ability to fulfill its development plans,” said Radu Timiș Jr., CEO of Cris-Tim.

The cold cuts producer is present in the retail market with the Cris-Tim, Matache Măcelaru’, Alpinia, Obrăjori, and Csárdás meat product brands, as well as the Bunătăți ready meals brand. At the same time, it is an emerging producer in the private label production segment for large international modern retail chains.

The company operates three factories with a combined capacity of 215 tons/day. The main one is in Filipeștii de Pădure, with a production area of 50,000 square meters and a technological capacity of 165 tons of products per day. This factory exclusively produces cold cuts under the company's main brands, Cris-Tim and Matache Măcelaru', as well as ready meals made from meat.

Cris-Tim has over 2,000 employees, approximately half of whom have been with the company for over seven years. It also has 18 of its own stores and exports its products to 17 European countries. The export is carried out entirely with products from the Cris-Tim Family Holding portfolio, representing 12-14% of the company's annual sales.

In 2024, the company produced and delivered over 41,000 tons of finished products. The same year, it registered total revenues of RON 1.12 bln, with EBITDA of RON 167 mln and a net profit of RON 88 mln.

Cris-Tim has two main lines of business: the cold cuts segment, which generated 86% of revenue at the end of 2024, and the ready meals segment, which contributed 9.4% of revenue.

Cris-Tim has launched a capital investment plan worth RON 890 mln for 2025-2030. Part of this investment plan is focused on developing existing production capacities, but it also includes potential merger or acquisition deals.

(Photo source: the company)