Electro Alfa wins EUR 4.8 mln contract from Romania's Hidroelectrica to build PV park

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) signed a contract with a consortium led by Electro Alfa International (BVB: EAI) for the construction of an 8.9 MW solar park.

The project envisages the development of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 8.9 MWp and an average production estimated at approximately 11 GWh per year, Economica.net reported.

The contract, worth RON 24.4 million (EUR 4.8 million), was awarded following an open tender procedure, to which four bids were submitted.

The project will be implemented on a turnkey basis and will include design activities, equipment supply, works execution, testing, commissioning, and technical assistance during the warranty period. The duration of the contract is 12 months, of which 2 months will be the design phase and 10 months will be for execution.

