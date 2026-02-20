Energy

Electro Alfa wins EUR 4.8 mln contract from Romania's Hidroelectrica to build PV park

20 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) signed a contract with a consortium led by Electro Alfa International (BVB: EAI) for the construction of an 8.9 MW solar park.

The project envisages the development of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 8.9 MWp and an average production estimated at approximately 11 GWh per year, Economica.net reported.

The contract, worth RON 24.4 million (EUR 4.8 million), was awarded following an open tender procedure, to which four bids were submitted.

The project will be implemented on a turnkey basis and will include design activities, equipment supply, works execution, testing, commissioning, and technical assistance during the warranty period. The duration of the contract is 12 months, of which 2 months will be the design phase and 10 months will be for execution.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Electro Alfa wins EUR 4.8 mln contract from Romania's Hidroelectrica to build PV park

20 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) signed a contract with a consortium led by Electro Alfa International (BVB: EAI) for the construction of an 8.9 MW solar park.

The project envisages the development of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 8.9 MWp and an average production estimated at approximately 11 GWh per year, Economica.net reported.

The contract, worth RON 24.4 million (EUR 4.8 million), was awarded following an open tender procedure, to which four bids were submitted.

The project will be implemented on a turnkey basis and will include design activities, equipment supply, works execution, testing, commissioning, and technical assistance during the warranty period. The duration of the contract is 12 months, of which 2 months will be the design phase and 10 months will be for execution.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 February 2026
Politics
Visit of Romanian president to Kyiv “on Ukraine’s agenda,” ambassador says
20 February 2026
Society
Yellow alert issued for 16 counties and Bucharest as snow and strong winds return this weekend
20 February 2026
Defense
Romanian defense minister calls for NATO Black Sea mission to deter Russia
20 February 2026
Business
Seven Pizza Hut restaurants to close in Romania amid cost pressure
20 February 2026
HR
Romania strengthens social protection for workers in strategically important companies
20 February 2026
Transport
None of Dacia’s new models to be produced in Romania this year
20 February 2026
Politics
President Nicușor Dan assures Board of Peace can count on Romania for Gaza Strip reconstruction
19 February 2026
Politics
Poll: Trump and Macron top Romanians’ trust rankings among world leaders