Four in ten respondents in eJobs Romania survey use AI several times a day for work or personal life

Around 40% of the respondents in a recent survey conducted by eJobs Romania said they use artificial intelligence tools several times a day for work or personal purposes, highlighting the rapid adoption of AI in everyday routines. Another 23% said they use AI daily, while 21.5% rely on it weekly.

Most users (64%) turn to AI to ask complex questions related to their field or other areas of interest, with 54.5% seeking advice to solve specific problems.

Around 41% use AI to generate text, images, audio, or websites, while a similar share rely on it to search for products and services. AI is also widely used for translations (40%), summarising content (31%), and performing calculations (26%).

Asked what comes to mind when they think about “AI,” only 6.7% said they have heard the term but do not know what it means or in what context it is used, while 18.1% do not believe they “use AI.” By contrast, the majority (48.6%) said they intentionally use artificial intelligence tools, customer service chatbots, or AI image generators.

“One of the main lines of discussion over the past two years when talking about AI has been the extent to which it represents a threat to the labour market and the risk of a decline in the number of jobs, as more and more tasks become automated. That is why it was interesting to see that respondents told us they feel more optimistic than pessimistic when thinking about artificial intelligence. Only 18% report a negative feeling. Even when it comes to the anxiety versus security balance, most responses lean towards a sense of security,” said Ana Călugăru, Head of Communications at eJobs.

Trust levels are mixed, however: almost half said they trust the information provided by AI tools, while others remain undecided or sceptical.

At the same time, users remain cautious about data privacy. Four in ten respondents said they would be uncomfortable sharing personal information with AI systems, even if this meant receiving more personalised services.

The survey was conducted in November 2025 among 2,640 employed respondents across Romania.

(Photo source: Hakinmhan/Dreamstime.com)