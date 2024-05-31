HR

Romania’s BPO industry to hire 10% more within two years

31 May 2024

The number of employees in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry will increase by 10% in the next two years, up to over 200,000, according to projections expressed by Cătălin Iorgulescu, vice-president of the Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL), the representative association for this industry, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

He implied that global companies are relocating outsourced activities from Asia to closer locations, even if this means higher costs. However, fiscal and legislative predictability is important for capitalising on this trend, he stressed.

The competition for human resources remains high, especially for the positions that require more experience, according to the ABSL vice president.

The most recent data he cited shows that the revenues generated by this industry were EUR 9 billion, according to his estimates – with the industry’s share in Romania’s total GDP higher than the EU average. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)

1

