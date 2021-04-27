RO e-commerce startup aims to raise EUR 350,000 on SeedBlink

Romanian e-commerce startup easySales aims to raise EUR 350,000 through a financing round on local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. The company will start its campaign on May 6.

"We want to change and democratize e-commerce in a way that eliminates the repetitive work of order processing. We have created a system that centralizes orders regardless of the sales channel. Thus, we reduce costs and increase the performance of our customers throughout the entire operational flow of e-commerce - product listing, order processing, AWB generation, invoices, and mass translations of product documentation. Basically, we aim at an effortless integration in the most important marketplaces in Romania and beyond, and this new round of financing will bring us closer to our short- and medium-term objectives," said Ciprian Cazacu, co-founder of easySales.

The easySales platform facilitates the work of traders, regardless of the level of technical training, who want to expand their products on multiple sales channels, such as eMag, Cel, Elefant, Okazii, Dealwise, TeamDeals, and Vivre.

By 2022, the company also aims to integrate with Amazon, Ebay, and Allegro.

"With the amount of 350,000 Euros, we will consolidate our position in Romania, we will expand our client portfolio on the local market, and we will increase the team for regional and European expansion. We have already opened the office in Bulgaria, and we have appointed a Country Manager, in the person of Mr. Pavel Penchev, co-shareholder of easySales, who has already developed and trained a functional team in Ruse," added Ciprian Cazacu.

7X Capital is the main investor in the new round of financing, with a contribution of EUR 50,000. easySales had 160 customers at the end of 2020, and its business reached approximately EUR 150,000 last year.

The targets for the current year are to triple the number of customers to 500 and reach recurring annual revenues of over EUR 300,000.

easySales was launched in April 2019 by local entrepreneurs Ciprian and Iulian Cazacu and has required investments of EUR 350,000.

(Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com