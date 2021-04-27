Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 08:06
Business

RO e-commerce startup aims to raise EUR 350,000 on SeedBlink

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian e-commerce startup easySales aims to raise EUR 350,000 through a financing round on local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. The company will start its campaign on May 6.

"We want to change and democratize e-commerce in a way that eliminates the repetitive work of order processing. We have created a system that centralizes orders regardless of the sales channel. Thus, we reduce costs and increase the performance of our customers throughout the entire operational flow of e-commerce - product listing, order processing, AWB generation, invoices, and mass translations of product documentation. Basically, we aim at an effortless integration in the most important marketplaces in Romania and beyond, and this new round of financing will bring us closer to our short- and medium-term objectives," said Ciprian Cazacu, co-founder of easySales.

The easySales platform facilitates the work of traders, regardless of the level of technical training, who want to expand their products on multiple sales channels, such as eMag, Cel, Elefant, Okazii, Dealwise, TeamDeals, and Vivre.

By 2022, the company also aims to integrate with Amazon, Ebay, and Allegro.

"With the amount of 350,000 Euros, we will consolidate our position in Romania, we will expand our client portfolio on the local market, and we will increase the team for regional and European expansion. We have already opened the office in Bulgaria, and we have appointed a Country Manager, in the person of Mr. Pavel Penchev, co-shareholder of easySales, who has already developed and trained a functional team in Ruse," added Ciprian Cazacu.

7X Capital is the main investor in the new round of financing, with a contribution of EUR 50,000. easySales had 160 customers at the end of 2020, and its business reached approximately EUR 150,000 last year.

The targets for the current year are to triple the number of customers to 500 and reach recurring annual revenues of over EUR 300,000.

easySales was launched in April 2019 by local entrepreneurs Ciprian and Iulian Cazacu and has required investments of EUR 350,000.

(Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 08:06
Business

RO e-commerce startup aims to raise EUR 350,000 on SeedBlink

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian e-commerce startup easySales aims to raise EUR 350,000 through a financing round on local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. The company will start its campaign on May 6.

"We want to change and democratize e-commerce in a way that eliminates the repetitive work of order processing. We have created a system that centralizes orders regardless of the sales channel. Thus, we reduce costs and increase the performance of our customers throughout the entire operational flow of e-commerce - product listing, order processing, AWB generation, invoices, and mass translations of product documentation. Basically, we aim at an effortless integration in the most important marketplaces in Romania and beyond, and this new round of financing will bring us closer to our short- and medium-term objectives," said Ciprian Cazacu, co-founder of easySales.

The easySales platform facilitates the work of traders, regardless of the level of technical training, who want to expand their products on multiple sales channels, such as eMag, Cel, Elefant, Okazii, Dealwise, TeamDeals, and Vivre.

By 2022, the company also aims to integrate with Amazon, Ebay, and Allegro.

"With the amount of 350,000 Euros, we will consolidate our position in Romania, we will expand our client portfolio on the local market, and we will increase the team for regional and European expansion. We have already opened the office in Bulgaria, and we have appointed a Country Manager, in the person of Mr. Pavel Penchev, co-shareholder of easySales, who has already developed and trained a functional team in Ruse," added Ciprian Cazacu.

7X Capital is the main investor in the new round of financing, with a contribution of EUR 50,000. easySales had 160 customers at the end of 2020, and its business reached approximately EUR 150,000 last year.

The targets for the current year are to triple the number of customers to 500 and reach recurring annual revenues of over EUR 300,000.

easySales was launched in April 2019 by local entrepreneurs Ciprian and Iulian Cazacu and has required investments of EUR 350,000.

(Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB