Dubai-based multinational logistics company DP World initiates coastal restoration in Romania

DP World has launched a five-year coastal restoration program in Romania aimed at creating “underwater forests” of native seaweed that will support the recovery of marine life around the Constanța South Container Terminal on the Black Sea.

Over the five years, the initiative will focus on restoring a native species of brown algae, Cystoseira barbata, which forms dense underwater habitats essential for coastal biodiversity along the Constanța shoreline.

These underwater forests grow in shallow waters, where they provide shelter for crustaceans and other invertebrates and, at the same time, serve as nursery areas for juvenile fish. In recent decades, this algae species has seen a decline in certain areas of the Romanian coastline as a result of environmental pressures. Habitat restoration also has the potential to contribute to carbon storage (blue carbon), an aspect that will be monitored within the project.

The program involves mapping existing habitats to identify suitable restoration areas, as well as creating nurseries where the algae will be cultivated before being reintroduced into the natural environment. Subsequently, the algae grown in nurseries will be planted in selected areas and monitored to assess survival rate, development, and impact on biodiversity.

In parallel, the initiative will include education and community engagement programs aimed at raising awareness among residents and decision-makers regarding the importance of restoring coastal ecosystems and how they can be protected.

The project is implemented in partnership with the environmental organization Mare Nostrum and benefits from the support of the Institute of Biology of the Romanian Academy and DARVIC, an environmental association from Constanța.

“The initiative will support biodiversity, strengthen coastal resilience, and contribute to climate change adaptation in the Black Sea region. The project will also help us better understand the essential role that Cystoseira barbata plays in the marine ecosystem off the coast of Constanța,” said Nicholas Mazzei, Vice President for Sustainability Europe, DP World.

DP World has been operating the Constanța South Container Terminal since 2004, the company’s first investment in Europe.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)