DRI finalizes Văcărești solar park, fourth major project in Romania

DRI, the EU renewables arm of Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK, has completed the construction of the 126 MWp Văcărești solar park.

With this, DRI’s operational renewable portfolio in Romania has grown to nearly 300 MWp in three years, the company said.

The new solar project, whose construction began in January 2025, adds to DRI’s existing assets, including the combined 113 MWp Glodeni I and II solar parks, as well as the 60 MWp Ruginoasa wind farm.

From January 2027, half of the Văcărești solar park’s output will be supplied to energy producer OMV Petrom under a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in December 2024.

Across its priority markets, DRI now has a 1.4 GW portfolio of solar, onshore wind, and battery storage (BESS) projects in operation, construction, and other stages of development.

Murat Cinar, CEO of DRI, said: “In Romania, our priority now is to maximize the value of our operating assets, and we will be exploring opportunities to enhance sustainable returns in the coming months ahead. We are ready to adapt as the market continues to evolve.”

DRI is a developer and operator of renewable energy projects with the main headquarters in Amsterdam and local offices in Zagreb, Rome, Warsaw, and Bucharest. It is a subsidiary of DTEK Group, which is 100% owned by SCM Holdings, controlled by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov. He also owns mining and metals group Metinvest, which recently acquired pipe maker ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Iași, in eastern Romania.

(Photo source: press release)