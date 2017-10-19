Romanian wins UK wildlife photography award

Romanian Dorin Bofan, a nature photographer and guide living in Transylvania, is the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in the Plants and Fungi category.

The award is granted after a competition organized yearly by Britain’s Natural History Museum. This year’s edition was the 53rd.

The Romanian photographer won with a photo titled Tapestry of Life, taken in the Lofoten islands, in Norway.

“Drawn to the gentle curve at the base of one rock face – like the moss-covered trunk of a tree in an ancient wood – Dorin composed his picture of a timeless landscape reluctant to give up its scale,” the photo’s description reads.

Bofan is also a co-founding member of Forona – the Romanian Nature Photographers Association. He has contributed articles to the On Landscape online magazine and his work was featured in the Romanian editions of National Geographic and National Geographic Traveller.

The full list of the 2017 winners can be checked here.

(Photo Dorin Bofan, photo source: Dorin Bofan Facebook Page)

[email protected]