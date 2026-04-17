Donation-built Dăruiește Viață hospital in Bucharest marks two years of functioning, numerous patients treated

Non-profit Dăruiește Viață marked two years since the moment when the hospital built exclusively from donations and sponsorships was put into use by the Marie S. Curie Hospital in Bucharest. Thousands of patients were treated at the new location during this time.

The building hosts the oncology, neurosurgery, and surgery departments, along with the ICU and an operating block with 5 operating rooms.

In the two years of operation of the new Hospital, the Marie S. Curie Hospital has recorded an increase in medical activity, an improvement in the quality of services offered to patients, and a development of the capacities of medical staff, through access to training and international preparation, with the support of Dăruiește Viață, according to the organization.

The hospital was operationalized in April 2024. In 2025, over 100 new oncology patients were treated at the new location, over 520 unique patients in the Neurosurgery Department (with 283 surgical interventions), 998 unique patients in the Surgery department, and 1012 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (with over 10,000 anesthesias performed).

Among the important events was the operationalization of the only Pediatric Radiotherapy Department in a public hospital in Romania; the establishment of the Integrated Pain Therapy Service to actively identify and treat pain; and the fact that the hospital gave multidisciplinary treatment, in one place, for children with oncological diagnoses (oncological surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy), and more.

With the operationalization of the Pediatric Radiotherapy Department in the new hospital, the Marie S. Curie Hospital became the only one in the country that can ensure the triad of oncological treatment in the same place: oncological surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

The construction of the hospital meant an investment of EUR 53 million, funds raised exclusively from donations from individuals and sponsorships (over 350,000 individual donors and over 8,000 companies). Initially designed as a three-story clinic, the project became a hospital with a surface of 12,000 sqm, 9 levels, and over 140 beds.

In June 2018, the hospital foundation was laid, and in November 2023, the first building, the heating plant, and an ozonation station were completed. Since April 16, 2024, children aged 0 to 18 have been treated in the hospital, in the relocated departments.

The non-profit also marked its investments in doctors.

“Modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art technologies are not enough to heal or to give extra chances at life – involvement is needed, continuous training, a multidisciplinary approach, and sufficient medical staff. That is why we invest not only in maintenance and equipment, but also in the training of medical personnel, to improve the quality of medical services, together with international partners from Princess Máxima Center in the Netherlands and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the USA,” said Carmen Uscatu, President of Dăruiește Viață.

Thanks to Dăruiește Viață investments in equipment and training for medical staff, patients undergoing radiotherapy here benefit from access to the latest technologies in radiotherapy equipment (including a device based on artificial intelligence), from a team of pediatric radiotherapy specialists trained in the country and abroad.

The service was established and is coordinated by an intensive care physician who completed, with the support of Dăruiește Viață, a one-year internship at Clinique de la Douleur, Hôpital de la Tour, in Geneva.

Currently, Dăruiește Viață has a partnership agreement with the Marie S. Curie Hospital and the Ministry of Health for the continuation of the initiative and the construction of the first Pediatric Medical Campus in Romania, a strategic project for the next 5-8 years that includes a new building in which the remaining departments from the old Marie S. Curie Hospital building will also be relocated. At the beginning of 2026, the technical documentation for obtaining the building permit was completed and submitted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mihai Marinescu/press release)