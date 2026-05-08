Romanian tissue paper producer Don Pedro has completed an investment of approximately EUR 15 million, intended to expand and modernize production capacities in Vâlcea County, according to Economedia.ro.

Of the total amount, about EUR 11 million was directed towards the acquisition and installation of automated production lines, and approximately EUR 4 million was used to expand industrial infrastructure and optimize logistics flows.

The company reported revenues of around EUR 45-50 million and profits of EUR 3-4 million during 2022-2024 (no 2025 financial data available). The company’s activity has constantly expanded both in terms of revenues and profits since it was set up in 2025. Its fixed assets already reached 39 million at the end of 2024.

In parallel, Don Pedro maintains its expansion plans on foreign markets, with deliveries to several European countries, such as Italy, Hungary, and Poland, but also to non-European markets, including Australia.

The investments come amid a broader modernization process in the tissue paper processing sector, where companies are trying to increase their operational efficiency and competitiveness in international markets.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marina Illarionova/Dreamstime.com, AI generated)