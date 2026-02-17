Events

Documentary Mondays: Program returns to Czech Center in Bucharest next week

17 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Four documentaries on topics such as identity, memory, responsibility, and courage will be screened at the Czech Center in Bucharest as part of the upcoming edition of the Documentary Mondays program.

The program opens on February 23 with Simona Constantin’s Caliu. Nothing else, what more could I do?, a portrait of fiddler Gheorghe "Caliu" Anghel, nicknamed the ‘Violin King.’ Traveling back and forth between present struggles and the old, golden days, music is the only constant in Caliu's life, as captured in a story that features a surprise appearance by Johnny Depp. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s crew.

Marie-Magdalena Kochová’s The Other One is scheduled for March 2. Eighteen-year-old Johana plans to leave her hometown for her university studies, but her senior high school year is shaped by the caretaker role she needs to undertake for her younger sister. A coming-of-age documentary about responsibility, sisterhood, and loving not only others, but also oneself.

Change My Mind by Robin Kvapil is scheduled for March 9. Over fifty years after the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia, three Czechs set off for Ukraine to see with their own eyes the Russian aggression, which they consider "an absurdity" in this road movie about confronting personal beliefs with the reality of war.

This edition ends on March 16 with the screening of Jakub Motejzík’s Tender Hrabal, a film built around recently discovered recordings of the conferences of Bohumil Hrabal. The film allows the writer’s voice to be heard again as Hrabal speaks to students in Kersko, and to parishioners at the Protestant rectory in Libice.

Entry to the screenings is free, within the available seating. The films are screened with English subtitles.

(Illustration: Czech Center)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Documentary Mondays: Program returns to Czech Center in Bucharest next week

17 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Four documentaries on topics such as identity, memory, responsibility, and courage will be screened at the Czech Center in Bucharest as part of the upcoming edition of the Documentary Mondays program.

The program opens on February 23 with Simona Constantin’s Caliu. Nothing else, what more could I do?, a portrait of fiddler Gheorghe "Caliu" Anghel, nicknamed the ‘Violin King.’ Traveling back and forth between present struggles and the old, golden days, music is the only constant in Caliu's life, as captured in a story that features a surprise appearance by Johnny Depp. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s crew.

Marie-Magdalena Kochová’s The Other One is scheduled for March 2. Eighteen-year-old Johana plans to leave her hometown for her university studies, but her senior high school year is shaped by the caretaker role she needs to undertake for her younger sister. A coming-of-age documentary about responsibility, sisterhood, and loving not only others, but also oneself.

Change My Mind by Robin Kvapil is scheduled for March 9. Over fifty years after the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia, three Czechs set off for Ukraine to see with their own eyes the Russian aggression, which they consider "an absurdity" in this road movie about confronting personal beliefs with the reality of war.

This edition ends on March 16 with the screening of Jakub Motejzík’s Tender Hrabal, a film built around recently discovered recordings of the conferences of Bohumil Hrabal. The film allows the writer’s voice to be heard again as Hrabal speaks to students in Kersko, and to parishioners at the Protestant rectory in Libice.

Entry to the screenings is free, within the available seating. The films are screened with English subtitles.

(Illustration: Czech Center)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 February 2026
Defense
Romanian defense minister, US delegation visit F-16 Training Center
17 February 2026
Environment
Heavy snowfall and blizzard forecast for southern and eastern Romania, including Bucharest
17 February 2026
Sports
Two athletes to represent Romania at Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games
17 February 2026
Healthcare
Measles cases on the rise in Romania as vaccination coverage drops sharply, Save the Children warns
17 February 2026
Energy
Romanian prosumers generate additional system costs of EUR 40–74 per MWh injected into the grid
17 February 2026
Politics
Tensions ease in Romania’s ruling coalition after Social Democrats’ demands are accepted
17 February 2026
Macro
Romania’s public debt rises by EUR 31 bln, or over 8% of GDP, in January-November 2025
17 February 2026
Administration
EUR 20 mln rehabilitation planned for Târgu Jiu park hosting Brâncuși works