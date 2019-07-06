Romania Insider
Romanian prosecutors open investigation related to May 26 vote in Diaspora
07 June 2019
Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) informed that it opened a criminal case after dozens of Romanians filed complaints about irregularities in the voting process organized for the citizens living abroad, in the elections for the European Parliament on May 26.

DNA explained that, on June 6, 2019, it received from Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court (ICCJ) 42 complaints concerning the exercise of the right to vote in the elections for the European Parliament and in the public referendum held on May 26. As a result, it started a criminal investigation.

According to previous information, the main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), submitted a criminal complaint against foreign affairs minister Teodor Melescanu on the same topic of Romanians in the Diaspora not being given the right to vote. PNL suggested that the Government and ruling coalition deliberately wanted to prevent Romanians abroad from voting in the EU elections, as they were largely against the ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, Melescanu claimed that the referendum promoted by president Klaus Iohannis made the voting process more complicated and caused most of the problems.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alianta 2020 USR-Plus)

Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) informed that it opened a criminal case after dozens of Romanians filed complaints about irregularities in the voting process organized for the citizens living abroad, in the elections for the European Parliament on May 26.

DNA explained that, on June 6, 2019, it received from Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court (ICCJ) 42 complaints concerning the exercise of the right to vote in the elections for the European Parliament and in the public referendum held on May 26. As a result, it started a criminal investigation.

According to previous information, the main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), submitted a criminal complaint against foreign affairs minister Teodor Melescanu on the same topic of Romanians in the Diaspora not being given the right to vote. PNL suggested that the Government and ruling coalition deliberately wanted to prevent Romanians abroad from voting in the EU elections, as they were largely against the ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, Melescanu claimed that the referendum promoted by president Klaus Iohannis made the voting process more complicated and caused most of the problems.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alianta 2020 USR-Plus)

