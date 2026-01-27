Romanian company Dental Holding strengthens Greek operations through Memodent takeover

Dental Holding announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Greece-based Memodent Group, the country’s leading distributor of dental supplies. This marks the Romanian company’s seventh add-on acquisition and further strengthens its presence in the Greek market.

The transaction follows Dental Holding’s expansion into Croatia and Hungary in the first half of 2025 and is part of its broader strategy to grow its geographic footprint and consolidate its position in the dental distribution sector across Central and Eastern Europe.

With the acquisition of Memodent, Dental Holding expects group revenues to exceed EUR 130 million in 2026.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Athens, Memodent Group supplies a wide range of dental products and services to approximately 10,000 dental clinics and 1,500 dental laboratories across Greece. The company was established by Agamemnon Xenoudakis, Georgios Xenoudakis, and Vasilis Papadimitropoulos and has grown into the market leader in its segment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Memodent’s founders will continue to manage operations in Greece.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

(Photo source: Sergii Romaniuk/Dreamstime.com)