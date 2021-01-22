Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 09:14
Business

More delays for Romania's Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

22 January 2021
Romania's National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR) has deferred closing the tender and picking a contractor for the fourth section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania by another two months.

The auction for this section, which is not even the most difficult one, was initiated almost two years ago.

The period set for the evaluation of the bids should have ended on January 19, but CNAIR extended the deadline by another two months, until March 19, 2021, according to information from the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP), Economica.net reported.

This 9.9 km section of the motorway will include a 1.35 km tunnel. The period expected for completing the works is 60 months: 16 months for the design and 44 months for execution.  

According to the latest information, China Railway placed the best bid and could get the contract estimated at RON 2 billion (EUR 400 mln), without VAT.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

