15 bidders for most difficult section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

Some 15 bidders compete to get the contract for the construction of the third section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania, estimated at RON 5.3 billion (EUR 1.1 bln).

Among them, there are construction companies from China and Turkey, as well as Astaldi, Strabag, and Aktor - companies already involved in local projects, according to Mediafax.

The tender for the design and execution of section 3 of Romania's most important road project entered the stage of candidate evaluation on Friday, November 27, according to the electronic auctioning platform SEAP. On April 21, the selected candidates will be invited to submit bids for the project.

The National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) published on September 23 the tender notice for the design and execution of section 3 Cornetu - Tigveni from the Sibiu - Pitești motorway. This section that crosses the mountain is the largest contract put forward by CNAIR.

Section 3 Cornetu - Tigveni will have a length of 37.4 kilometers. Along with section 2, this lot is one of the most difficult on the highway that will cross the Carpathian mountains. The winning bidder will have 14 months to design the route and 59 to build it.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)