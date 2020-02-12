Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:28
Business

15 bidders for most difficult section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 15 bidders compete to get the contract for the construction of the third section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania, estimated at RON 5.3 billion (EUR 1.1 bln).

Among them, there are construction companies from China and Turkey, as well as Astaldi, Strabag, and Aktor - companies already involved in local projects, according to Mediafax.

The tender for the design and execution of section 3 of Romania's most important road project entered the stage of candidate evaluation on Friday, November 27, according to the electronic auctioning platform SEAP. On April 21, the selected candidates will be invited to submit bids for the project.

The National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) published on September 23 the tender notice for the design and execution of section 3 Cornetu - Tigveni from the Sibiu - Pitești motorway. This section that crosses the mountain is the largest contract put forward by CNAIR.

Section 3 Cornetu - Tigveni will have a length of 37.4 kilometers. Along with section 2, this lot is one of the most difficult on the highway that will cross the Carpathian mountains. The winning bidder will have 14 months to design the route and 59 to build it.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:37
17 September 2020
Business
Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:28
Business

15 bidders for most difficult section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 15 bidders compete to get the contract for the construction of the third section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania, estimated at RON 5.3 billion (EUR 1.1 bln).

Among them, there are construction companies from China and Turkey, as well as Astaldi, Strabag, and Aktor - companies already involved in local projects, according to Mediafax.

The tender for the design and execution of section 3 of Romania's most important road project entered the stage of candidate evaluation on Friday, November 27, according to the electronic auctioning platform SEAP. On April 21, the selected candidates will be invited to submit bids for the project.

The National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) published on September 23 the tender notice for the design and execution of section 3 Cornetu - Tigveni from the Sibiu - Pitești motorway. This section that crosses the mountain is the largest contract put forward by CNAIR.

Section 3 Cornetu - Tigveni will have a length of 37.4 kilometers. Along with section 2, this lot is one of the most difficult on the highway that will cross the Carpathian mountains. The winning bidder will have 14 months to design the route and 59 to build it.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:37
17 September 2020
Business
Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate