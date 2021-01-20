Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 10:44
Social

Decision on reopening schools to be taken in early February, Romanian PM says

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A decision on reopening the schools in Romania will be taken on February 2, after a review of the country's coronavirus situation, prime minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, January 19. 

He also said that "if things remain as they are" when it comes to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania, schools will reopen on February 8, under the conditions announced by president Klaus Iohannis.

"The decision will be made on February 2. We're also monitoring the evolution of the pandemic. It is another important thing because we are all now focusing on the vaccination campaign, which is important to communicate, but we must not forget that there is still a pandemic in Romania and globally. We must keep the restrictions, we must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and all the other measures that have worked to this day. We clearly monitor the situation daily," Citu said for Europa FM, local Agerpres reported.

"If things remain as they are, it is clear that we will start on February 8 with those conditions that the president announced when he said that we would open schools on February 8," he added. 

The prime minister pointed out that it is important to reopen schools, but this also depends on the degree of compliance with the measures imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

"I want to open schools on February 8, it is important to open schools on February 8, I would like to open the whole economy, not only the schools, but it all depends, of course, on how the pandemic evolves," Florin Citu said.

President Klaus Iohannis announced about a week ago that schools would reopen on February 8, but under different scenarios depending on the epidemiological situation in each locality. The scenarios would broadly be those used before the schools went full online last autumn: green, yellow, and red. 

Schools in all localities moved to online learning in early November 2020, as the country introduced new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the beginning of January, the Romanian government adopted an emergency ordinance to extend online learning until February 8, when the second semester begins.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 14:59
11 January 2021
Social
Most parents and teachers believe schools should reopen in Romania, survey shows
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 10:44
Social

Decision on reopening schools to be taken in early February, Romanian PM says

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A decision on reopening the schools in Romania will be taken on February 2, after a review of the country's coronavirus situation, prime minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, January 19. 

He also said that "if things remain as they are" when it comes to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania, schools will reopen on February 8, under the conditions announced by president Klaus Iohannis.

"The decision will be made on February 2. We're also monitoring the evolution of the pandemic. It is another important thing because we are all now focusing on the vaccination campaign, which is important to communicate, but we must not forget that there is still a pandemic in Romania and globally. We must keep the restrictions, we must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and all the other measures that have worked to this day. We clearly monitor the situation daily," Citu said for Europa FM, local Agerpres reported.

"If things remain as they are, it is clear that we will start on February 8 with those conditions that the president announced when he said that we would open schools on February 8," he added. 

The prime minister pointed out that it is important to reopen schools, but this also depends on the degree of compliance with the measures imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

"I want to open schools on February 8, it is important to open schools on February 8, I would like to open the whole economy, not only the schools, but it all depends, of course, on how the pandemic evolves," Florin Citu said.

President Klaus Iohannis announced about a week ago that schools would reopen on February 8, but under different scenarios depending on the epidemiological situation in each locality. The scenarios would broadly be those used before the schools went full online last autumn: green, yellow, and red. 

Schools in all localities moved to online learning in early November 2020, as the country introduced new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the beginning of January, the Romanian government adopted an emergency ordinance to extend online learning until February 8, when the second semester begins.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 14:59
11 January 2021
Social
Most parents and teachers believe schools should reopen in Romania, survey shows
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market