Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 09:18
Romania will reopen schools on Feb 8, depending on situation at local level

15 January 2021
Schools in Romania will reopen on February 8, but under different scenarios depending on the epidemiological situation in each locality, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, January 14, G4media.ro reported.

The scenarios are broadly those used before the schools went full online last autumn: green, yellow, and red.

Under the green scenario, which corresponds to an infection rate of under 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants (over a 14-day period), all students return to school. In the yellow scenario (infection rate of between 1.5 and 3), only kindergarten and primary school (I-IV grades) pupils return to school together with students in the eighth and twelfth grades, who have to prepare for the national exams. In the red scenario (infection rate of over 3), only kindergartens and primary schools will stay open.

Localities with infection rates of over 6 per 1,000 residents will remain under lockdown, with schools closed, according to the plan announced by president Iohannis.

The universities will decide for themselves.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 14:59
11 January 2021
11 January 2021
