Most parents and teachers believe schools should reopen in Romania, survey shows

11 January 2021
Most parents (78.4%) and teachers (73.1%) believe that students should return to school as soon as possible, according to an opinion poll conducted in December by Save the Children Romania. As for children, 56.8% of them are in favor of reopening schools, while 23.5% prefer the online format.

Only 12.7% of parents and 14.2% of teachers said they prefer online education.

When it comes to the conditions the schools should meet for the reopening to be done safely, most emphasized the existence of hygienic-sanitary materials and measures to avoid overcrowding around schools. 83.5% of respondents consider that ensuring the hygienic-sanitary conditions is a necessary condition for the opening of schools, while almost 70% said that medical care is needed in all schools and 59.3% want measures to prevent overcrowding around schools.

Meanwhile, 45.3% consider it necessary to reduce the number of students in classes, and 44.8% believe that safe transport to and from school is needed.

Once the teaching activity in schools is resumed, it will be imperative to focus more on subjects that need catching up and cover the educational gap for vulnerable children who did not have real participation in online education, according to the Save the Children Romania survey. Almost 81% of respondents consider it useful to review the school curriculum, with an emphasis on the essential subject, while 43.7% say that support interventions are needed for those who failed to really participate in online education.

The survey was conducted between December 7 and December 30 on a sample of 8,193 respondents, of which 5,811 students, 1,734 parents, and 648 teachers.

In related news, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said that the reopening of schools in the second semester, a measure the authorities are considering, will not depend on how many teachers will agree with the anti-COVID vaccination but on how much the incidence rate of COVID-19 cases will decrease, Europa FM reported. 

Cimpeanu also said that more than 200,000 students didn’t attend online classes because they did not have access to either equipment or the internet. Thus, for them, classes of remedial education will be held, and the students could be called to the school on Saturdays as well. All teachers will be paid extra for remedial education classes.

The Romanian government adopted an emergency ordinance to extend online learning until February 8. Schools could reopen in the second semester depending on several factors, including the evolution of the COVID-19 infection rate.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

