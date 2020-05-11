Romania's president announces new restrictions but says economy and elections must move on

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis went to the Government meeting on Thursday evening, November 5, to announce new restrictions that the authorities will enforce in the country to try and stop the accelerated growth in new COVID-19 infection cases. Tighter measures are needed, the president said. Still, he added that the economic activities must continue and the general elections must take place on time (on December 6).

Romania reported almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, about 50% more than last Thursday and a new daily record.

“The measures taken so far are no longer enough. New measures are needed countrywide. All schools must switch to online learning. Public and private employees must work remotely wherever this is possible. Stores must close no later than nine in the evening. Night-time movement must be restricted, parties - banned, fairs and markets - closed. Wearing sasks must become mandatory throughout the country both in public spaces and in workplaces,” president Iohannis said in the press briefing at the beginning of the Government meeting.

Companies and public authorities must also phase their working hours so that the number of people using public transport at the same time goes down. “We want economic activities to continue, we don’t want to close the economy. We want measures that protect the people but also allow the economy to function,” Iohannis added.

He also stressed that the general elections must take place in December, despite the difficult context, and gave the example of the US presidential elections that were held on time, despite the challenges. “Democracy cannot be bracketed, democracy must be guaranteed and democracy is guaranteed by free elections and strong nations are committed to democratic elections even in times of crisis,” the president said.

The new restrictions announced by the president will be included by the Government in a new decision that will likely be enforced starting Monday, said prime minister Ludovic Orban.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)