Bucharest-based marketing agency Data Revolt expands partnership with AI startup Genezio

Data Revolt, a Bucharest-based data marketing agency, and Genezio, an integrated AI monitoring and optimization solution, announced the expansion of their strategic partnership and their shared objective of addressing international markets by exporting Romanian know-how in AI, data analytics, and digital business growth.

The collaboration between Data Revolt and Genezio has been active since the second half of 2025 and has already been implemented for major clients in Data Revolt’s portfolio, from industries such as telecom and energy. The partnership enables brands to monitor and optimize their presence both in traditional search engines and generative artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Gemini, or Perplexity.

The two companies respond to the increased importance of AI platforms to brand visibility and reputation through a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) approach.

Through this collaboration, the insights generated by Genezio from AI platforms are placed in the context of data from analytics, tracking, and marketing tools around which Data Revolt was built, so that brands can make informed decisions, the companies said. This new perspective is added to the data palette, monitoring how brands appear in AI-generated conversations in terms of visibility, competitive positioning, cited sources, and associated sentiment, in real usage contexts.

“The collaboration with Genezio gives us a real technological differentiator. The way they chose to measure the market makes the data statistically relevant, both in terms of visibility indices and topics. Moreover, we can obtain at any time, directly from the LLM’s knowledge base, answers that are as accurate as possible and less influenced by historical data, which helps us turn insights into concrete and predictable business decisions,” said Bogdan Zaharia, CIO & Co-founder, Data Revolt

Within the partnership, Genezio provides the data and analytical infrastructure related to brand presence in AI, while Data Revolt integrates these insights into its own ecosystems of data analytics, tracking, and strategy.

Andrei Pitiș, CEO and co-founder of Genezio, said that brands need clarity in a constantly transforming digital space. “We are pleased to build strong partnerships, such as the one with Data Revolt, which help brands maintain their relevance and competitive advantage in a digital ecosystem that is constantly changing," he noted.

After validating the solution on the local market, the two companies aim to expand their collaboration into international markets.

(Photo source: press release)