The former coach of Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, Darren Cahill, will return in 2026 to the Sports Festival as a special guest at her official retirement event. The gala match will take place on June 13, 2026, at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, and will represent the culmination of the seventh edition of the festival.

The relationship with Darren Cahill was one of the most important in Simona Halep’s career. With him as a coach, Halep achieved the greatest successes of her career, including her first Grand Slam title, Roland Garros 2018, and reaching the world No. 1 ranking, according to News.ro.

The collaboration between Simona Halep and Darren Cahill began in March 2015, initially through an Adidas development program for players, and then continued full-time during the periods October 2015 – October 2018 and January 2020 – September 2021. With Darren Cahill on her team, Simona Halep won 10 WTA tournaments and reached the best version of her game, being considered one of the most talented players of her generation.

Before that, Cahill was also the mentor and coach of Lleyton Hewitt, whom he guided to the ATP No. 1 ranking in 2001. Hewitt then became the youngest world No. 1 in men’s tennis history, at 20 years and 8 months, a record that stood for 21 years until surpassed in 2022 by Carlos Alcaraz.

“I can’t wait to return to Romania, to Cluj-Napoca, for the Sports Festival, on 13 June! An occasion to celebrate an extraordinary champion. Simona is a true pride for herself, for her family, and for the way she built her career through hard work. And the most important thing is that Simona did everything in her own way throughout her career. Twice a Grand Slam champion, twice a year-end world No. 1, and an incredible player who spent most of her career in the top 5 in the world,” Cahill said in a video posted to Facebook.

Darren Cahill is not new to Cluj-Napoca. In 2019, he was alongside Simona Halep at Spthe orts Festival, during a tennis demonstration held in front of approximately 10,000 spectators.

In the same year, Darren Cahill also held a masterclass dedicated to coaches and young players, also as part of the Sports Festival.

After ending the collaboration with Simona Halep, Darren Cahill continued his coaching career. He is currently part of the technical team of Italian Jannik Sinner, with whom he has achieved remarkable results, including Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals. Throughout his career, Cahill has also worked with legendary tennis names such as Andre Agassi, whom he coached between 2002 and 2006, when he won the 2003 Australian Open and became the oldest world No. 1 in ATP history.

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu|Dreamstime.com)