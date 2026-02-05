Transport

Romanian carmaker Dacia launches new voluntary leave programme

05 February 2026

Romanian carmaker Dacia announced a new voluntary leave program, aimed at reducing the workforce through amicable termination of employment contracts, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Employees whose contract is terminated voluntarily will receive amounts between RON 25,000 (nearly EUR 5,000) net, for employees with 2 years of seniority, which can reach over EUR 210,000 (EUR 41,000) net, for employees with over 16 years of seniority, according to representatives of the Dacia Communication Department. 

Dacia carries out such programs annually, as a result of the robotization and automation process of the Mioveni plant.

A total of approximately 260 employees will be able to benefit from this programme.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

