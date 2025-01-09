Dacia Bigster now available for order in Romania starting at EUR 23,000

Local carmaker Dacia has officially launched its Bigster model for orders in Romania on January 9, with prices starting at EUR 23,000 (VAT included) for the Essential version. The price goes up to EUR 29,500, with VAT, for the top version, Journey Hybrid 155.

Deliveries to showrooms are expected to begin in spring 2025, with online orders now open on the company’s website.

First unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, the Bigster marks Dacia’s entry into the C-SUV segment.

The Bigster is offered in four versions: Essential, Expression, and two premium versions, Extreme and Journey. The Extreme is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and includes features like a panoramic roof, modular roof rails, Hill Descent Control, and rubber floor mats. Meanwhile, geared towards comfort and long trips, the Journey version comes with a dual-tone body, an electric tailgate, and a driver’s seat with electric adjustments as standard.

Additionally, the Bigster debuts a new Indigo Blue body color in Dacia’s lineup.

Also, the new Dacia model introduces new electrified powertrains. For the first time in the Dacia range at this power level, the TCe 140 engine combines a new-generation 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, “enhancing driving pleasure while reducing average fuel consumption and CO2 emissions,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the Dacia Bigster is the first model within the Renault Group to feature the new HYBRID 155 powertrain, paired with an automatic transmission, available from the Expression trim level.

The Bigster TCe 130 4x4 is designed for off-road use, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system combined with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 48V mild hybrid system. Already launched with the new-generation Duster, the TCe 130 4x4 powertrain is available on the Bigster starting from the Expression version.

Later, the Bigster will also be offered with the new Eco-G 140 engine, a first for the Dacia range, which combines dual-fuel petrol/LPG technology with a 48V mild hybrid system, according to the company.

(Photo source: Media.dacia.ro)