Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils the new Bigster

Romanian carmaker Dacia, a member of the French group Renault, has unveiled its new Bigster model, marking its entry into the C-SUV segment. The car comes with "a range of additional features for the most demanding customers, including two-tone body colour and 19-inch wheels." And, the company says, the all-new Bigster will be followed by two other vehicles.

The Bigster concept was unveiled in 2021. The new model presented on October 9, which is produced in Romania, is 23 cm longer than the Duster 3 and comes with new engines and a lot of interior space, according to Hotnews.ro.

"Today with Bigster, Dacia meets more than ever C-segment customers expectations," said Denis Le Vot, CEO Dacia.

David Durand, Dacia Design Vice President, added: "Bigster is the ultimate expression of Dacia's values, and is now the brand's flagship vehicle."

The Dacia Bigster's generous dimensions are accentuated by taut, geometric shapes and volumes. The perception of robust styling is further underlined by a compact, vertical front end that is typical of SUVs. Plus, Dacia says, the front and rear skid plates are dyed in the mass, making them more durable and resistant.

The all-new Bigster ships with 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 19-inch wheels of graphic design available as an option with the top-spec Journey trim.

On higher trim levels, customers can opt for a black roof creating a two-tone finish that showcases the vehicle design lines – a first for Dacia. A new body colour is also available, Indigo Blue.

On the inside, the high-mounted vertical dashboard increases the space available for passengers at the front. Driving information is grouped on the 7" or 10" digital instrument panel (depending on trim), while information associated with the multimedia system is displayed on the 10.1" central touchscreen (standard on all Bigster models).

Depending on trim level, the new Bigster ships with three types of centre console at the front: low, intermediate or – for the first time on a Dacia – a high console with an armrest (with cooler compartment), an induction charger and generous storage.

Dacia Bigster is the first Renault Group car to get the new HYBRID 155 powertrain, combining a 107 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 bhp motor and a high-voltage starter/generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox. It has four gears for the ICE engine and two others for the electric motors. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch, Dacia said.

The HYBRID 155 powertrain completes the HYBRID 140 range available on all-new Duster and Jogger. It delivers more power (up 15 bhp), more torque (up 20 Nm to 170 Nm for the combustion engine alone) and increased towing capacity (up 250 kg to around one tonne).

Buyers can also choose between the Bigster TCe 140, Bigster ECO-G 140, and Bigster TCe 130 4x4.

The company is yet to announce the start date for orders and the price list.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Media.dacia.com)