Czech company to produce weapons in Romania

The Czech company CZ Group, an arms manufacturer with a history going back to the year 1825 that took over recently the American company Colt's Manufacturing Company and the Canadian company Colt Holding, announced the partnership with the Romanian company Transcarpat Sportours International for the assembly of weapons in Romania: the rifle assault CZ BREN 2 PDW, the CZ Scorpion EVO3 automatic pistol and the CZ P-07, P-09, P-10C and semi-automatic pistols P-10F, Profit.ro reported.

The representatives of the Colt CZ Group and its key brands, namely CZ, Colt and Sellier & Bellot, emphasised that they are a long-term partner of the military and law enforcement forces in Romania, supplying them with standard NATO weapons tested in combat situations.

Colt CZ Group - which also owns a weapons production unit in Ukraine, is already active in Romania by making components and devices for firearms and by maintaining firearms provided to Romanian customers in collaboration with its Romanian partner, Transcarpat Sportours International.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Miriam Doerr/Dreamstime.com)