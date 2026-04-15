Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Bucharest among most affordable CEE markets for office fit-outs

The average total office fit-out costs in Bucharest slightly increased in 2025 to EUR 1,077 per sq. m, according to data from the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company, based on the EMEA Fit-Out Cost Guide 2026. However, Bucharest remains one of the most affordable markets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with fit-out costs 18% and 15% lower than in Warsaw and Prague, respectively.

In 2025, fit-out budgets were shaped by a mix of market and economic factors, with the higher labor and materials costs continuing to weigh on project budgets. While wage growth is expected to decelerate, labor remains the main driver pushing costs up.

Moreover, even though prices for several materials have partially stabilized, inflationary pressure is still visible in overall project budgets.

Sustainability requirements are another cost factor. Investments in energy-aligned upgrades can raise upfront fit-out costs, but they aim to reduce operating expenses over time.

Finally, geopolitical volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty have also kept many occupiers cautious.

“After a period of cost volatility, we are noticing a relative stabilization. However, labor remains the main source of pressure in fit-out budgets, along with delivery schedules for materials and equipment,” said Andrei Ianculescu, Head of Project & Development Services at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

“At the same time, companies are calibrating their investments toward more efficient, sustainable, and better - equipped spaces, so fit-out decisions are increasingly made based on the total occupancy cost, not just on the initial investment,” he added.

A full fit-out project in Bucharest, including all interior works across various specialties, building management systems, furniture, audio-video equipment, professional services (project management, health and safety coordination, and site supervision), as well as contingency costs, is being budgeted at an average of EUR 1,077 per sq. m.

Depending on the complexity of projects, materials, and solutions used, as well as how the space is delivered to the tenant, fit-out budgets can range from approximately EUR 800 per sq. m to nearly EUR 1,600 per sq. m.

The largest share of costs is related to architectural and installation works (52%) and furniture (approximately 25%), both of which are significantly impacted by price increases. Other cost components include audio-video systems, IT, project management, and design services.

In some cases, an office fit-out can cost even less than EUR 150 per sq. m. when the space is in good condition, and the tenant’s requirements are straightforward. In the last few years, many companies have also reduced the amount of office space they use, leading to more offices that are already fitted out and ready to lease, sometimes even furnished.

In comparison, Europe’s highest fit-out costs can be found in markets such as London (around EUR 2,686 per sq. m) and in major cities across Germany and the Nordic countries.

The 15-18% gap versus Warsaw and Prague also translates into a tangible advantage for occupiers, especially for larger projects or highly technical office spaces, where fit-out budgets can strongly influence location decisions.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries.

radu@romania-insider.com

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