Real Estate

Consulting firm BearingPoint moves Bucharest office to Timpuri Noi Square

07 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BearingPoint has relocated its Bucharest office to Timpuri Noi Square, one of the capital’s major office developments owned by Vastint Romania. The consulting firm, headquartered in Amsterdam and operating in 24 countries, has been present in Romania since 2007 and now employs more than 850 people across six cities, including Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara.

Company representatives said the new office offers a modern and accessible environment aligned with BearingPoint’s working culture. 

“The space reflects how we collaborate, stay connected, and support each other,” said Katharina Bota, Leader BearingPoint Romania, Czech Republic, Portugal, and India.

The lease transaction was facilitated by the advisory company Griffes.

Timpuri Noi Square is part of Vastint’s expanding portfolio in Bucharest, with a second phase currently under construction that will add 60,000 sqm of office space and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Vastint has been operating on the Romanian market since 2008 and owns Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest premium office projects, each with 3 buildings, with a total leasable area of 95,257 sqm. After the completion of the second phase of Timpuri Noi Square project, the real estate company will own a portfolio of 155,000 sqm GLA office space.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Real Estate

Consulting firm BearingPoint moves Bucharest office to Timpuri Noi Square

07 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BearingPoint has relocated its Bucharest office to Timpuri Noi Square, one of the capital’s major office developments owned by Vastint Romania. The consulting firm, headquartered in Amsterdam and operating in 24 countries, has been present in Romania since 2007 and now employs more than 850 people across six cities, including Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara.

Company representatives said the new office offers a modern and accessible environment aligned with BearingPoint’s working culture. 

“The space reflects how we collaborate, stay connected, and support each other,” said Katharina Bota, Leader BearingPoint Romania, Czech Republic, Portugal, and India.

The lease transaction was facilitated by the advisory company Griffes.

Timpuri Noi Square is part of Vastint’s expanding portfolio in Bucharest, with a second phase currently under construction that will add 60,000 sqm of office space and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Vastint has been operating on the Romanian market since 2008 and owns Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest premium office projects, each with 3 buildings, with a total leasable area of 95,257 sqm. After the completion of the second phase of Timpuri Noi Square project, the real estate company will own a portfolio of 155,000 sqm GLA office space.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 April 2026
Business
Courier company Cargus expands SHIP & GO network through partnership with Froo Romania
07 April 2026
Environment
Cold spell to grip Romania during Easter holidays
07 April 2026
Justice
Two Ukrainian citizens allegedly employed by Russia sent to trial in Romania for attempted diversion
07 April 2026
Energy
Romania’s presidency concludes no fuel supply problems after consulting government, oil companies
07 April 2026
Defense
Elbit Systems to begin delivery of Watchkeeper X drones to Romania after delays
07 April 2026
Society
Orthodox Easter: Holy Light from Jerusalem to be brought to Romania this weekend
06 April 2026
Transport
Creditors of Romania’s Mangalia Shipyard reject reorganization plan, bankruptcy and liquidation to begin
06 April 2026
Politics
Donald Trump reportedly thanks Romania for B9 Summit invite, may send Marco Rubio instead