Consulting firm BearingPoint moves Bucharest office to Timpuri Noi Square

BearingPoint has relocated its Bucharest office to Timpuri Noi Square, one of the capital’s major office developments owned by Vastint Romania. The consulting firm, headquartered in Amsterdam and operating in 24 countries, has been present in Romania since 2007 and now employs more than 850 people across six cities, including Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara.

Company representatives said the new office offers a modern and accessible environment aligned with BearingPoint’s working culture.

“The space reflects how we collaborate, stay connected, and support each other,” said Katharina Bota, Leader BearingPoint Romania, Czech Republic, Portugal, and India.

The lease transaction was facilitated by the advisory company Griffes.

Timpuri Noi Square is part of Vastint’s expanding portfolio in Bucharest, with a second phase currently under construction that will add 60,000 sqm of office space and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Vastint has been operating on the Romanian market since 2008 and owns Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest premium office projects, each with 3 buildings, with a total leasable area of 95,257 sqm. After the completion of the second phase of Timpuri Noi Square project, the real estate company will own a portfolio of 155,000 sqm GLA office space.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)