New 54,000 sqm warehouse completed at CTPark Bucharest South

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics properties in Europe, announced that it completed a new 54,000 sqm warehouse at CTPark Bucharest South, located in Popești-Leordeni, south of the Romanian capital. The first tenants have already begun moving in, the company said.

With this addition, the park now totals approximately 140,000 sqm of completed space. This is available for lease starting from 2,500 sqm and above.

“CTPark Bucharest South meets current market demand for modern logistics facilities with strong connectivity to infrastructure. New clients are already operational, which strengthens our position and the advantages of this location,” said Cristina Manea, Business Developer at CTP in Romania.

CTP has a portfolio of 13.8 million sqm of GLA in 10 countries as of September 30, 2025.

(Photo source: press release)