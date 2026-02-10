Former Central Bank deputy governor Cristian Popa to return as chief economist

Cristian Popa, a former deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), is set to return to the central bank as its chief economist, following the retirement of incumbent Valentin Lazea later this year, according to sources cited by Profit.ro.

Popa previously held the chief economist position at BNR before being appointed deputy governor, a role he occupied for three consecutive mandates between 1998 and 2014.

The move marks Popa’s return to the central bank after nearly 12 years. Over the course of his earlier career at BNR, he spent a total of 16 years within the institution.

Cristian Popa served as advisor to the governor and chief economist between April and December 1998. He was subsequently appointed deputy governor and member of the BNR Board, positions he held continuously from December 1998 until October 2014.

