Cold cuts producer Cris-Tim may replace Purcari Wineries in Bucharest Exchange’s blue chips index BET

The shares of the cold cuts and ready-meals producer Cris-Tim Family Holding (BVB: CFH) could be included in the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, at the March 2026 revision, most likely replacing Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), according to Ziarul Financiar, citing calculations made by BT Capital Partners based on the index methodology.

In the reference period analyzed for the March 2026 revision, Cris-Tim was among the top 20 local stocks in terms of liquidity, as defined in the BET methodology.

The company's estimated weight in the index is 0.71%, calculated at February 27 closing prices, above the minimum inclusion threshold of 0.50%.

Under these conditions, the company meets the criteria to enter the BET index. At the same time, Purcari would be excluded from the index, as its estimated weight is only 0.13%, below the exclusion threshold of 0.20%. The exclusion would take place regardless of other possible changes to the composition of the index, according to the applicable rules.

Cris-Tim’s market capitalization is RON 1.8 billion (EUR 353 million), after the price of its shares rose by 21% ytd. Purcari 's capitalisation is only RON781mn after its shares dropped by 2.4% ytd.

Cris-Tim debuted on November 26, 2025, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, following the completion of an Initial Public Offering worth RON 454.35 million (EUR 90 million). Cris-Tim Family Holding thus becomes the first Romanian entrepreneurial company to be listed on the BVB’s Main Market after a landmark transaction for the Romanian capital market, which involved the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The company’s founding entrepreneurs, Radu and Cristina Timiș, continue to hold 65.49% of the shares through Rangeglow Limited. The EBRD and the NN Private Pension Fund have become shareholders of the company with stakes of 5.01% and 7.61%, respectively, at the time the company was listed. Additionally, other local institutional investors, including mandatory and voluntary pension funds as well as open-end investment funds, subscribed to the IPO.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)