COVID-19: Spain, Italy join Romania’s red travel list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on December 17 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Spain, Italy, Sweden, Dominica and the Maldives were moved to the red list following an increase in their COVID-19 incidence rates, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, Bolivia, South Korea and the British Virgin Islands joined the yellow list, while Armenia and Albania are among those moved to the green list.

The updated lists, valid starting December 19, are available here.

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)