Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up November: The storm has passed... for now
Romania started November with a record number of daily COVID-19 related deaths and no government. By the end of the month, the number of new infection cases dropped significantly and the pandemic’s fourth wave seems to have passed, just in time for Omicron. Meanwhile, the Liberals joined forces with their former arch-rivals, the Social Democrats, to form a new ruling coalition and a new Government led by former general Nicolae Ciuca.
(Opening photo: First meeting of the new PSD-PNL-UDMR Government led by former general Nicolae Ciuca / Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)
The storm seems to have passed for now and the Romanians are preparing for some relaxed winter holidays. The new Government, in which the Social Democrats hold the health minister position, doesn’t seem keen to tighten restrictions and Romania is one of the few EU countries where Christmas Markets have opened for visitors this year. However, the still low vaccination rate in Romania leaves the country exposed to the pandemic’s fifth wave – the Omicron wave. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___
Behind the relative calm, clouds are starting to gather once again. The new ruling coalition between two parties that have fiercely attacked each other over the last two years is not likely to run smoothly. Although they are now partners with the Liberals, the Social Democrats haven’t refrained from criticizing them for the way they have managed the country’s affairs in the last year. Moreover, PSD has also advocated for removing the flat tax (PNL’s most important legacy), for increasing social benefits and for renegotiating the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) already agreed with the European Commission.
The local economy is also feeling the pressure. Subdued recovery in Western Europe and rising inflation are likely to also put a brake on Romania’s GDP growth. The central bank increased the monetary policy rate once again in November (to 1.75%) as the annual inflation climbed to 8% in October.
Energy continues to hold the spotlight in terms of investments and new projects. Meanwhile, more and more local companies from all sectors turn to the Bucharest Stock Exchange for financing and the size of equity and bond placements has increased. Several Romanian companies have even started to raise money from the local capital market to expand abroad.
In the banking sector, the top news in November came from Raiffeisen Bank, which announced who will replace its Dutch CEO Steven van Groningen, who steps down after 20 years.
November also came with some good news for music fans: several big festivals in Romania have announced they plan to return with new editions next year.
Below, you can browse through the most important topics in November, grouped by relevance. By clicking on a title, you can read the whole article on the Romania-Insider.com website.
COVID-19 - Fourth wave has passed
- Romania’s daily Covid-19 death toll rises to all-time high
- Romania’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 50,000
- Covid-19: Vaccination coverage in Romania’s rural areas at 22%, in cities at 38%
- Covid-19 vaccination coverage with at least one dose reaches 65% in Bucharest
- Over 9 mln COVID-19 certificates issued in Romania, health official says
- Health minister: Current Covid-19 vaccination coverage leaves Romania exposed to another pandemic wave
- COVID-19: Romanian health official announces 70% vaccination target for 2022, 90% for 2023
- Schools in Romania may reopen for physical classes only if over 60% of personnel is vaccinated
- Nearly two-thirds of Romanian pupils return to classrooms on November 8
- More students in Romania return to in-person classes as authorities ease COVID restrictions
- Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church says he got vaccinated against COVID-19
- Romania to quarantine nationals arriving from South Africa amid Omicron variant concerns, more measures announced in Bucharest
POLITICS: Former foes become allies
Domestic politics
- Romania’s PM-designate gives up mandate as Liberals seek to form majority for new Government
- RO Liberals seek coalition partner to form new Government
- Romania’s president delays nominating a new PM until new majority is formed
- Romanian Liberals opt to team up with former rival Social Democrats for new Government
- RO Social Democrats’ ruling strategy: higher wages and pensions
- Estimate: Romanian Social Democrats’ populist promises cost EUR 6 bln
- Romania's Social Democrats argue in favour of progressive taxation
- Romanian Social Democrats want higher royalties and to "optimize" the Resilience Plan
- EC rules out Social Democrats' intention to "optimize" Romania's Resilience Plan
- Would-be ruling coalition in Romania agrees over 1%-of-GDP social package
- Romania’s future majority to replace, not dismantle, controversial prosecution office
- RO president nominates again defense minister for PM position
- Coalition parties announce list of ministers in Govt. led by RO PM-designate Nicolae Ciucă
- Romanian SocDem MEP advocates for amending "only key issues" in Resilience Plan
- Emerging ruling coalition in Romania appoints new Parliament speakers
- Romania’s new Government passes Parliament vote
- Former leader of Romanian Liberals resigns from his party
- Radical party AUR starts procedure to suspend RO president Klaus Iohannis
Political decisions with impact on business
- RO labor minister announces pensions and child allowances will increase in January
- Romanian Govt. passes budget revision: there’s enough money for pensions, wages
- Romania plans to bring in up to 100,000 foreign workers next year
- Romania plans to levy 2% tax on revenues of HBO, Netflix and other streaming services
- Wind and PV energy producers in Romania concerned about windfall tax levied by Govt.
- RO Senators approve controversial Romexpo land donation in Bucharest CBD
- Romanian lawmakers draft mandatory private pension disbursement law
- Romania's Govt. plans to lend EUR 280 mln to CEC bank for ten years
- Bucharest mayor asks EUR 200 mln from Govt. to keep central heating system alive
- EC refers Romania to the EU Court of Justice for failing to close non-compliant landfills
- EC includes second stage of BRUA pipeline among critically important projects
- European Directive on minimum wages would have major impact in Romania
- Romania renews EUR 100 mln financial package to Moldova
MACROECONOMY : Engine cools down
- Romania’s economy slows down to 0.3% QoQ growth in Q3
- Retail sales in Romania up 9.4% y/y in Q3
- Romanian constructors reduce activity by 7.5% YoY in Q3
- Romania’s trade gap widens by 43% YoY in Q3
- Romania’s public deficit stays at 4.0% of GDP at end-October
- Equity FDI inflows to Romania drop to EUR 1.5 bln in 12-month to September
- Romania’s headline inflation leaps up to nearly 8% in October
- Nominal wage rise in Romania, fully offset by inflation in September
- Romania's central bank revises its inflation forecast radically
- Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy and widens symmetric corridor
- Romanian bank BCR expects further rate hikes and stronger reliance on liquidity control
- EBRD ups economic growth forecast for Romania
- ING Romania revises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 6.5%
- WB expert claims Romania surpassed Hungary by GDP per capita
- McKinsey estimates Romania could add 9% to GDP by investing in health
BUSINESS: Energy, capital market under the spotlight
Energy sector
- Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
- OMV denies rumours about plans to sell Romanian subsidiary Petrom
- OMV Petrom may announce EUR 10 bln investments by 2030
- Hidroelectrica has under review 2,000 MW worth of PV park and wind farm projects
- Austrian investment fund Core Value Capital plans 1GWh PV parks in Romania
- Enel to downsize investment in Romania after Govt. endorses 'cap and subsidy' plan
- Romania, US discuss potential cooperation on offshore wind resources
- Romania will get US technology for brand new nuclear power plant
- Romania’s Nuclearelectrica signs agreement with US company for small modular reactor
- Romania’s Nuclearelectrica takes over uranium processing plant
- Romania's energy minister contemplates setting up hydro-nuclear holding
- RO power distributor Electrica gets EUR 150 mln loan for renewable investments
- Romanian minister: Norwegian company plans EUR 800 mln investment in coal substitute plant
Financing, M&A, new investments
- Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila raises EUR 74 mln in biggest local IPO in four years
- Romanian car leasing and rental company Autonom raises EUR 48 mln with bond issue
- Romanian IT company AROBS takes over software producer ahead of BVB listing
- Dental prosthetic clinic Dr.Fischer to list at Bucharest Stock Exchange
- Romanian jewellery chain Teilor gets EUR 8.5 mln financing for expanding abroad
- Romanian online retailer Elefant raises EUR 3 mln with new bond issue
- Financing rounds carried out at BVB exceed EUR 1.5 bln in Jan-Oct
- Two more Romanian companies included in the FTSE Russell indices
- Banca Transilvania completes takeover of Polish Getin Holdings’ operations in Romania
- Italy’s Beltrame takes over Romanian bankrupt rebar producer COS Targoviste
- ROCA Investments becomes majority shareholder of local fiberglass mesh producer
- Bulgarian PE fund BlackPeak Capital buys minority stake in Romanian plant-based meat producer
- Romanian private equity fund Morphosis Capital invests in leading chain of medical aesthetics clinics
- MedLife confirms ongoing takeover of major oncology hospital in Brasov
- Romanian fintech FLOWX.AI raises record USD 8.5 mln seed round
- Romanian startup Mero attracts EUR 300,000 investment for its beauty services booking platform
- Romanian drug producer Biofarm opens new factory after EUR 35 mln investment
- Unilever expands food goods factory in central Romania
- Romania’s Green Group builds new EUR 10 mln electronic equipment recycling plant
- German electronic parts maker builds EUR 5 mln factory in western Romania
- German bicycle producer Corratec builds factory in western Romania
Retail, real estate
- Hagag Development acquires hotel in Romanian mountain resort, plans upgrade to five-star property
- Romanian developer One United buys landmark store in Bucharest
- French developer Catinvest completes EUR 40 mln investment in Electroputere Parc
- Hungarian hotel chain Ensana to invest EUR 20-25 mln in central Romania
- Austrian real estate company CA Immo contemplates exit from Romanian market
- Real estate investment deals in Romania drop by a third in first nine months of 2021
- Romanian developers sell "on paper" 65% more apartments in Jan-Oct
- Romanian DIY chain Dedeman ponders expanding abroad
- IKEA considers developing smaller-sized stores in Romania
- IKEA kicks off works at its third store in Romania
- German retailer TEDi to enter Romanian market
- Czech e-grocery store Rohlik to launch operations in Bucharest
- Another American fast-food chain will enter the Romanian market
- Norwegian video game developer Funcom opens studio in Bucharest, continues recruitment
- Card payments go up 60% in Romania during pandemic
Other business news
- Romanian Govt. launches EUR 270 mln auction for subway line to Bucharest airport
- PORR Construct to build key section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway
- Zdenek Romanek to replace Steven van Groningen as CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania
- Marriott names Romanian to manage its flagship hotel in Bucharest
- Major Romanian retailer Altex: “We can’t be fair when nobody is”
- More Romanian online retailers, but not market leader eMAG, fined ahead of Black Friday
- Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
- Romanian consumer protection authority slaps more sanctions on big retailers
- Green activists attempt to block major gold mining project in Romania
SOCIAL & LIFE: Mixed feelings
Social issues
- Romanian Police recover high-performance bikes stolen from the Italian cycling team
- Prosecution file on 1989 Romanian Revolution scrapped by judges
- Southern RO: Fire at hospital in Ploieşti leaves two people dead
- Romania drops eight spots in the Climate Change Performance Index
- 2021 Social Progress Index: Romania scores slightly better but is still last among EU countries
Sports & entertainment
- Central RO: Sibiu Christmas Market to open at the end of the month
- Bucharest, Cluj announce Christmas markets
- Romania’s Untold music festival will return with a new edition next summer
- Concerts in Romania: Arctic Monkeys to perform at Summer Well next year
- Scenes from fantasy adventure starring Willem Dafoe filmed in Romania
- Romanian actress Madalina Ghenea, Ed Westwick to star in new thriller Deep Fear
- Grierson Awards 2021: RO documentary Collective wins prize for international documentary
- Romanian-born scientist receives IBRO-Dargut and Milena Kemali neuroscience research prize
- FIRST Global Challenge: RO team awarded at international robotics competition
- Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit wins Romania’s Transylvania Open
- Moldovan runner wins Bucharest Marathon 2021
- European Short Course Swimming Championships: Romanian athletes win gold, silver medals
- 2021 Piotr Nurowski Prize: Romanian swimmer named best young European athlete in summer sports
